Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the September 30th total of 181,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme Price Performance

Shares of TVFCF opened at $6.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.10. Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $6.09.

Get Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TVFCF. UBS Group dropped their price target on Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme from €9.80 ($10.00) to €7.20 ($7.35) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oddo Bhf lowered Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

About Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme engages in the broadcasting, studios and entertainment, and digital businesses in France and internationally. The company offers DTT channels, including TMC, TFX, and TF1 Séries Films; Theme channels, such as TV Breizh, Ushuaïa TV, and Histoire TV; e-TF1; websites; and advertising services, as well as TF1, which covers sports, French drama, news, entertainment, sports, and movies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.