TELUS (T) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. Analysts expect TELUS to post earnings of C$0.33 per share for the quarter.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.44 billion.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Price Performance

Shares of T opened at C$28.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.82. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$26.30 and a twelve month high of C$34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.87 billion and a PE ratio of 21.48.

TELUS Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.339 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 97.73%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. CIBC dropped their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$34.50 to C$31.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$32.85.

About TELUS

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.