Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Lowered to $55.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink from $89.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

THC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $82.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.44.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $92.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.07 and a 200-day moving average of $61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.37.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.07 per share, with a total value of $473,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,918,542.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.07 per share, with a total value of $473,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,918,542.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,196.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THC. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 54,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

