Terra Classic 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $247.65 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 28th. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $1.61 billion and approximately $247.65 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Terra Classic has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Terra Classic Profile
Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,882,865,971,123 coins and its circulating supply is 6,590,137,573,614 coins. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.
Buying and Selling Terra Classic
