TerraClassicUSD Trading Up 14.3% Over Last 7 Days (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0423 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $414.75 million and $80.41 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00088833 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00065835 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000545 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00014820 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001628 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00025401 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001371 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007234 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000288 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 10,254,324,366 coins and its circulating supply is 9,808,349,590 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.