Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Short Interest Down 56.2% in October

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 56.2% from the September 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCBIO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,363. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $19.33 and a 12-month high of $27.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.15.

Texas Capital Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.3594 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%.

In related news, insider Timothy J. Storms purchased 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.21 per share, for a total transaction of $251,724.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,959.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, insider Timothy J. Storms bought 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.21 per share, for a total transaction of $251,724.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,959.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 4,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $236,096.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 172,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,726,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 30,675 shares of company stock worth $1,770,488.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

