Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Short Interest Down 56.2% in October

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 56.2% from the September 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ TCBIO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,363. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $19.33 and a 12-month high of $27.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.15.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.3594 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%.
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
