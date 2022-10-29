Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Has $484,000 Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,458 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.9% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,335,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,852,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 4.3% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Visa by 11.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 106,087 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,526,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:V opened at $209.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

