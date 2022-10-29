Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 32,258 American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of American Well by 1,018.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,963,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698,200 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 3,811,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Well by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,394,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,940 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 185.8% in the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,376,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after purchasing an additional 894,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in American Well by 18.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,582,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,294,000 after purchasing an additional 715,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at American Well
In other news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 125,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $469,399.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,425,957 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,079.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 125,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $469,399.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,425,957 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,079.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 10,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $41,488.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,062,813 shares in the company, valued at $8,313,136.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 517,379 shares of company stock worth $2,157,469. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
American Well Price Performance
American Well stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. American Well Co. has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average is $4.02.
American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). American Well had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 90.47%. The firm had revenue of $64.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.
About American Well
American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.
