Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 32,258 American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of American Well by 1,018.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,963,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698,200 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 3,811,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Well by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,394,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,940 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 185.8% in the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,376,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after purchasing an additional 894,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in American Well by 18.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,582,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,294,000 after purchasing an additional 715,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Get American Well alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Well

In other news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 125,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $469,399.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,425,957 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,079.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 125,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $469,399.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,425,957 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,079.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 10,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $41,488.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,062,813 shares in the company, valued at $8,313,136.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 517,379 shares of company stock worth $2,157,469. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Well Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.78.

American Well stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. American Well Co. has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average is $4.02.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). American Well had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 90.47%. The firm had revenue of $64.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

About American Well

(Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.