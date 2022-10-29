Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Sells 1,220 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $126.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a 52 week low of $107.07 and a 52 week high of $186.30.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

