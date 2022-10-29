Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.75.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $179.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $353.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $110.73 and a 12 month high of $182.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

