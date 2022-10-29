Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the September 30th total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Texas Community Bancshares Price Performance

TCBS remained flat at $15.36 on Friday. 531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Texas Community Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.04 and a 52-week high of $19.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.23.

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 6.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Texas Community Bancshares stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TCBS Get Rating ) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Texas Community Bancshares worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

