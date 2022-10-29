Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Lowered to $160.00 at Cowen

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.26.

TXN opened at $161.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.87. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $199.90. The company has a market cap of $147.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.22%.

In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

