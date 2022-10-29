Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPL. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 4.0 %

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $2,319.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,889.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,670.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29 and a beta of 1.91. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $946.29 and a 52-week high of $2,319.99.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $176.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.60 million. Research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 55.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.47%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.