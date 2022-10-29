Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Truist Financial

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.74.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $98.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $100.37.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $128,046.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 4,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $443,548.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,753,488.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $128,046.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,455. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 55.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,186,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,075,000 after buying an additional 778,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,519,000 after buying an additional 585,944 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at $46,866,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 23.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,254,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,163,000 after buying an additional 432,008 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3,188.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,407,000 after buying an additional 376,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

