Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.74.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.0 %

TXRH opened at $98.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $100.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $322,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,453.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,461. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $322,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,453.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,455 over the last three months. 4.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 319.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 96.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.