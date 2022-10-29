TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

TFI International has a dividend payout ratio of 13.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TFI International to earn $8.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

NYSE:TFII opened at $88.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.04 and a 200-day moving average of $89.97. TFI International has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $119.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.66.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.88. TFI International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TFI International stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) by 1,700.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TFI International were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 59.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

