TFI International Inc. (TFII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on January 13th

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

TFI International has a dividend payout ratio of 13.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TFI International to earn $8.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

TFII opened at $88.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. TFI International has a 52-week low of $71.63 and a 52-week high of $119.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.97.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 7.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TFI International will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TFII. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TFI International from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TFI International in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TFI International from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on TFI International from $127.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TFI International from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TFI International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TFI International stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) by 1,700.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TFI International were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

