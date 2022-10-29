TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.484 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

TFI International Stock Performance

TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C$1.11. The business had revenue of C$3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.89 billion.

