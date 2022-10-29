The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.158 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st.

AES has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. AES has a dividend payout ratio of 35.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AES to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

NYSE:AES opened at $26.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of -45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. AES has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $27.78.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 32.93% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AES will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AES. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in AES by 285.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in AES by 1,223.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in AES in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in AES by 35.3% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 18,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in AES by 51.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AES shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AES in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

