The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 431,060 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,673 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $17,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BK. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.19.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,967.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $42.32 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.25 and a 200-day moving average of $42.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.