The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Holdings Increased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 366,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $23,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 839,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,016,000 after purchasing an additional 94,200 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 870,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 168,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 24.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,585,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,189,000 after purchasing an additional 313,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the second quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 3,678,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,434,000 after buying an additional 106,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $80.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.08. The stock has a market cap of $145.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.