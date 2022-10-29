The Debt Box Price Hits $13.89 on Top Exchanges (DEBT)

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One The Debt Box token can now be purchased for about $13.89 or 0.00066578 BTC on popular exchanges. The Debt Box has a total market capitalization of $688.06 million and $3.04 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, The Debt Box has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000369 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,692.17 or 0.32042106 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012515 BTC.

The Debt Box Profile

The Debt Box’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official message board for The Debt Box is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Debt Box is www.thedebtbox.com.

The Debt Box Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

