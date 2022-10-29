The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.10-$4.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.01 billion-$3.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.98 billion. The Ensign Group also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.10-4.18 EPS.

The Ensign Group Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.96. 349,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.44. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $70.29 and a 12 month high of $94.25.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $732.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.44 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com cut The Ensign Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $500,996.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,782,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $500,996.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,782,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $87,264.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,589 shares of company stock worth $1,260,980. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Ensign Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,893,000 after buying an additional 288,585 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in The Ensign Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,832,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,765,000 after buying an additional 40,030 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Ensign Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,657,000 after buying an additional 16,027 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in The Ensign Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,232,000 after buying an additional 49,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 326,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,965,000 after buying an additional 49,164 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.