The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Position Reduced by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lowered its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,654 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $10,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 261.5% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 74.1% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $308.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.78.

NYSE EL opened at $206.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.48 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.81%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

