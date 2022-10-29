The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

First Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 42.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. First Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 20.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Bancshares to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

NASDAQ:FBMS traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.60. 254,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,538. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.91. First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $26.95 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm had revenue of $50.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that First Bancshares will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBMS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in First Bancshares by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Bancshares by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Bancshares by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Bancshares by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,122,000 after buying an additional 86,597 shares during the last quarter. 55.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on FBMS. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

