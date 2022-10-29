The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) Short Interest Update

The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,100 shares, a growth of 68.3% from the September 30th total of 76,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Flowr Price Performance

FLWPF stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03. Flowr has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.09.

About Flowr

The Flowr Corporation cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried flowers and pre-rolls. It also has operations in Canada, Portugal, and the European Union. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

