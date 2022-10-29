The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Stock Position Increased by Pecaut & CO.

Pecaut & CO. lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,522,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 102,555 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the first quarter worth $60,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $5.39. 455,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,032. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.22. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $7.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

