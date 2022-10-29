The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €44.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($44.90) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on 1COV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays set a €57.00 ($58.16) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Friday, October 7th. Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($41.84) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($31.63) price target on Covestro in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Covestro Price Performance

ETR:1COV opened at €34.58 ($35.29) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €31.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of €35.34. Covestro has a 12 month low of €27.69 ($28.26) and a 12 month high of €58.48 ($59.67). The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

