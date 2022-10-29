The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LXU. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LSB Industries currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.25.

LXU opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. LSB Industries has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.67.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LSB Industries had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 95.62%. The firm had revenue of $284.80 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LSB Industries will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LSB Industries news, major shareholder Sbt Investors Llc sold 6,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $83,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,053,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,417,863.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXU. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 411.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 539,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 434,390 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in LSB Industries by 1,255.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,354,000 after buying an additional 311,892 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in LSB Industries by 23.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,402,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,443,000 after buying an additional 270,113 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in LSB Industries by 21.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,509,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,916,000 after buying an additional 269,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in LSB Industries by 341.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 226,936 shares during the last quarter.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

