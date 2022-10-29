The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Price Target to $43.00

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bread Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Bread Financial to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bread Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.57.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

NYSE BFH opened at $37.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.97. Bread Financial has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $92.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day moving average is $42.74.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.21 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 11.74%. Bread Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bread Financial will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bread Financial

In other Bread Financial news, Director Timothy J. Theriault purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.56 per share, for a total transaction of $98,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,539 shares in the company, valued at $575,162.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bread Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at $1,851,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,873,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $713,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Stories

