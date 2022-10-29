The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Target Price to $28.00

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MAT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Mattel to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Mattel from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Mattel from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Mattel from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Mattel Stock Performance

MAT stock opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24. Mattel has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mattel

About Mattel

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Mattel by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 444,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Mattel by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 239,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 78,141 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Mattel by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Mattel in the 3rd quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Mattel by 2,303.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,201,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Featured Stories

