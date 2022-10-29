The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Gorman-Rupp has decreased its dividend by an average of 36.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Gorman-Rupp has a payout ratio of 38.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Gorman-Rupp Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE GRC traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $27.47. The stock had a trading volume of 85,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,644. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Gorman-Rupp has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $47.12. The company has a market capitalization of $716.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $119.07 million for the quarter.

In other Gorman-Rupp news, Chairman Jeffrey S. Gorman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.29 per share, with a total value of $131,450.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 128,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,382,366.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Gorman-Rupp news, CEO Scott A. King acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $64,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,039.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey S. Gorman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.29 per share, with a total value of $131,450.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 128,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,366.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $225,205 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gorman-Rupp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gorman-Rupp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Gorman-Rupp

(Get Rating)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.