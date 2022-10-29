The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2022

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRCGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Gorman-Rupp has decreased its dividend by an average of 36.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Gorman-Rupp has a payout ratio of 38.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Gorman-Rupp Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE GRC traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $27.47. The stock had a trading volume of 85,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,644. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Gorman-Rupp has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $47.12. The company has a market capitalization of $716.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.69.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRCGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $119.07 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gorman-Rupp news, Chairman Jeffrey S. Gorman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.29 per share, with a total value of $131,450.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 128,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,382,366.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Gorman-Rupp news, CEO Scott A. King acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $64,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,039.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey S. Gorman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.29 per share, with a total value of $131,450.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 128,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,366.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $225,205 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gorman-Rupp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gorman-Rupp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Gorman-Rupp

(Get Rating)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC)

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.