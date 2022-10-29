The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:HIG opened at $72.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $237,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 526.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 16,503 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $68,000. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 39.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

