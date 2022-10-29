The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Increases Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.425 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

The Hartford Financial Services Group has increased its dividend by an average of 9.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a payout ratio of 18.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Hartford Financial Services Group to earn $8.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 2.7 %

HIG opened at $72.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.60 and its 200 day moving average is $67.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.05). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.