The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.85.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 2.5 %

PG stock traded up $3.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.22. 6,996,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,965,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.03.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,922. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

