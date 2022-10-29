The Sandbox (SAND) Hits Market Cap of $1.21 Billion

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. The Sandbox has a market cap of $1.21 billion and $217.62 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One The Sandbox token can currently be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00003897 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 45.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000369 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,637.35 or 0.32058329 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012521 BTC.

The Sandbox Token Profile

The Sandbox’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,470,108 tokens. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en.

The Sandbox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker.As the Sandbox virtual world is built on top of the Ethereum blockchain, it is secured by the proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. The SAND token is a standard version ERC-20 token, which means owners can stake it and benefit from staking rewards. Unlike the proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism employed by the Bitcoin blockchain, PoS does not require vast amounts of electrical or computing power to validate transactions. It relies on stakeholders with the largest holdings in SAND tokens. The PoS consensus mechanism allows for a lot of diverse applications while still ensuring the security of staked funds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

