The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 268,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $19,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 42,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 783.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 45,061 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 350,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,962,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 619,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,148,000 after buying an additional 46,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SO. Argus lifted their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp upgraded Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.67.

Southern Stock Up 1.8 %

SO opened at $66.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.26. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.71 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

