The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,281.49

The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,281.49 ($15.48) and traded as low as GBX 1,266 ($15.30). The Vitec Group shares last traded at GBX 1,290 ($15.59), with a volume of 8,065 shares changing hands.
The Vitec Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,290 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,282.69. The company has a market cap of £596.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67.
The Vitec Group Company Profile
Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.
Read More
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
Receive News & Ratings for The Vitec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Vitec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.