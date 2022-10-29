The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,281.49

The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,281.49 ($15.48) and traded as low as GBX 1,266 ($15.30). The Vitec Group shares last traded at GBX 1,290 ($15.59), with a volume of 8,065 shares changing hands.

The Vitec Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,290 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,282.69. The company has a market cap of £596.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67.

The Vitec Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Vitec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Vitec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.