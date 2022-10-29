The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Short Interest Update

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the September 30th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

The Weir Group Stock Performance

WEGRY opened at $9.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.03. The Weir Group has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $12.97.

The Weir Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0668 per share. This represents a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Weir Group Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WEGRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,275 ($27.49) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 1,650 ($19.94) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 1,520 ($18.37) to GBX 1,580 ($19.09) in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

