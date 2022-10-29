Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Short Interest Update

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,100 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the September 30th total of 73,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 89,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Theratechnologies Price Performance

THTX traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.96. The stock had a trading volume of 26,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,835. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $186.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.16. Theratechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THTX. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Theratechnologies by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the second quarter worth $40,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Theratechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Theratechnologies from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

(Get Rating)

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

Featured Articles

