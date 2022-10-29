Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $23.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $43.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.20 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Benchmark downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $619.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:TMO traded up $5.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $503.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,015,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,569. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $478.31 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The firm has a market cap of $197.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $532.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $547.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total value of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,324,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total value of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,324,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Thermo Fisher Scientific

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,045,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,208,216,000 after purchasing an additional 32,043 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,639,000 after purchasing an additional 279,838 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 278.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 395,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $233,780,000 after purchasing an additional 291,089 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 275,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $162,557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,284 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 244,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,225,000 after acquiring an additional 19,330 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

