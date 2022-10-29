TheStreet Upgrades Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) to “C-“

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BFH has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bread Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bread Financial from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Bread Financial to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bread Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

Bread Financial stock opened at $37.01 on Thursday. Bread Financial has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $92.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.21 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bread Financial will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bread Financial news, Director Timothy J. Theriault purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.56 per share, with a total value of $98,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,162.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at about $174,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

