Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Invests $215,000 in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,860 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.5% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 31.8% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 0.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Halliburton by 2.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,017 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Halliburton by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,306 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Halliburton to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.15.

HAL stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. Halliburton has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $43.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 2.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 24.87%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

