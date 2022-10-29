Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Lowers Position in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,287 shares during the quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Profound Medical were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PROF. Timelo Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Profound Medical by 8.3% during the second quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 64,250 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Profound Medical by 4.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 118,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in Profound Medical by 6.0% during the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 256,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Profound Medical during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Profound Medical by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Profound Medical Stock Up 15.0 %

Shares of PROF stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. Profound Medical Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $13.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Profound Medical ( NASDAQ:PROF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.14. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 38.97% and a negative net margin of 437.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James set a $15.00 price target on Profound Medical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Profound Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

