Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 22.10 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 22.10 ($0.27). 25,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 152,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23 ($0.28).

Thruvision Group Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.40 million and a PE ratio of -7.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 24.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 26.61.

About Thruvision Group

(Get Rating)

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thruvision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thruvision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.