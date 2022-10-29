Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 812.0% from the September 30th total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,865,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 254,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 103,014 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Stock Performance

NASDAQ:THCP traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $9.81. 549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,846. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Company Profile

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

