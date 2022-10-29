Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.63.

TLRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark cut Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $4.15 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Tilray from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $1,018,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,574,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,130,910.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 5,982.4% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tilray by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Tilray during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLRY stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. Tilray has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 78.33%. The business had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Tilray’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tilray will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

