Timbercreek Financial (OTC:TBCRF) Given New C$8.25 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Timbercreek Financial (OTC:TBCRF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$8.75 to C$8.25 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Timbercreek Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TBCRF opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.49. Timbercreek Financial has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $7.97.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

