Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a decrease of 46.9% from the September 30th total of 72,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Timberland Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Timberland Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSBK traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.30. The stock had a trading volume of 109,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,487. The firm has a market cap of $243.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.93. Timberland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average of $26.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Timberland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TSBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 33.02%.

In other news, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $32,130.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,112 shares of company stock worth $56,430 in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Timberland Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,177 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 84,471 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 136,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,036 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

Further Reading

