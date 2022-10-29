Timken (NYSE:TKR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.80-$5.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.68. Timken also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.80-$5.95 EPS.

TKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Timken to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Timken from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.00.

TKR traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.47. The company had a trading volume of 589,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,701. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.53. Timken has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $78.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Timken will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.90%.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $583,529.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,626.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $503,718.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,891,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $583,529.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,626.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Timken by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Timken by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Timken in the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

